Wilkins will be called up to Cleveland's active roster Sunday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Wilkins was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week, as the Browns prepare depth at a position beset with injury. The report assumes Jerome Ford (ankle) will sit out Sunday against the Seahawks, but he showed positive signs during late-week workouts and is deemed questionable for the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Ford is out, Wilkins, who is getting up to speed on the offense, would likely be added to the 53-man roster and serve as the third back behind Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong.