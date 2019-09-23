Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Just three carries Sunday
Wilkins lost two yards on three carries in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
After Wilkins had five carries for 82 yards in Week 2, he had a limited role as he played just ten snaps on offense. It doesn't look like his Week 2 performance has changed his playing time equation as he'll get limited snaps while starter Marlon Mack is healthy with Nyheim Hines seeing a few more snaps in a pass catching role.
More News
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Breaks off monster run in win•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: In uniform Sunday•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Practices fully, listed as questionable•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Gets back into practice•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Up in the air for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...