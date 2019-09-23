Wilkins lost two yards on three carries in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

After Wilkins had five carries for 82 yards in Week 2, he had a limited role as he played just ten snaps on offense. It doesn't look like his Week 2 performance has changed his playing time equation as he'll get limited snaps while starter Marlon Mack is healthy with Nyheim Hines seeing a few more snaps in a pass catching role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories