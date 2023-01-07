site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-keke-coutee-elevated-final-time | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Keke Coutee: Elevated final time
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 7, 2023
at
12:12 pm ET
•
1 min read
Coutee was elevated from the Colts' practice squad Saturday.
The depth target has one catch with the Colts despite six appearances since Week 6. Coutee was active for one play in Week 17, a special teams snap, and likely will do the same to round out the 2022 campaign.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 15 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read