Coutee reverted to Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Coutee was elevated from the Colts' practice squad for the third time this season and the second week in a row ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against Houston. The veteran wideout ultimately served as the team's primary punt returner over four special-teams snaps Week 18. Coutee returned two punts for 13 yards -- one of which was muffed but quickly recovered the Colts. Over eight games in 2022, Coutee recorded one catch while playing two offensive snaps.