Coutee signed with the D.C. Defenders of the United Football League on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Coutee wasn't able to find an NFL team for 2023 after being released by Miami in late August, and he'll now look to resume his professional career in the UFL. The 27-year-old's most recent NFL action came with the Colts in 2022, when he played in eight contests and caught one pass on one target for 20 yards while also working as a punt returner. Coutee could theoretically look to land back in the NFL at some point in the 2024 campaign despite his upcoming stint with the Defenders, as the UFL season ends in mid-June.