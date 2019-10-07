Turay (ankle) was carted off late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Turay suffered a gruesome ankle injury on the defense's final play from scrimmage. The Colts are on bye in Week 6, but Turay is likely to remain out beyond that point.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories