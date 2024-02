Paye notched 52 tackles (31 solo), 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 16 regular-season appearances in 2023.

Paye solidified himself as one of the Colts' more exceptional defensive players in 2023, setting a new career-best sack threshold. The 2021 first-round pick could be a candidate to reach double-digit sacks with another year in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme, as Indianapolis' defense as a whole ranked fifth in the NFL with 51 sacks in 2023.