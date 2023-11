Paye is not on the Colts' injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 12 game versus Tampa Bay.

Paye left the Week 10 win over the Patriots early due to a hamstring injury, but he appears to have recovered from the issue during Indianapolis' Week 11 bye. The defensive end thus appears set to suit up and start against the Buccaneers this Sunday. Paye has tallied 31 tackles (19 solo), including 4.5 sacks, over nine contests so far this season.