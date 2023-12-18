Gay converted three of his five field-goal attempts and made all three extra-point tries in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers.

Gay missed wide left on a 56-yard attempt on the Colts' opening drive, but he was then able to follow that up with successful attempts from 29 and 31 yards out. Unfortunately for Gay and his fantasy managers, he then missed again from 43 yards out, hitting the right upright before closing up his day with a 42-yard make as the game neared its end. Gay and the Colts will travel to Atlanta next for a Week 16 contest.