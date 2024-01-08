Gay made three of four field-goal attempts in Saturday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Gay's lone miss came from 57 yards out and although it had the distance, hit the right upright and failed to go through. However, he was successful in the contest from 52, 38 and 35 yards, which saw the Colts fall and ultimately end their season. The Utah product made a career-high 33 field goals this year, including eight from 50 yards and beyond, which was also a career-best. On the other hand, Gay's 80 percent conversion rate was his lowest since his rookie campaign. The 29-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Colts last offseason and will likely remain the team's kicker in what could be a formidable offense next year.