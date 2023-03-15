Bryan agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Colts on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bryan was a first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2018 and garnered a rotational role for Jacksonville during his first four NFL seasons. He joined the Browns ahead of the 2022 campaign and finished with 26 tackles and career highs in sacks (three) and defensive snaps (609) across 16 appearances. Bryan figures to garner a solid role operating next to DeForest Buckner along the interior of the Colts' defensive line in 2023.