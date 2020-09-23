site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Xavier Rhodes: Healthy entering Week 3
Rhodes (leg) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Rhodes sat out the second half of Sunday's win over the Vikings due to leg cramps, but he's no longer bothered by any notable injuries. The veteran cornerback looks on track to start Week 3 against the Jets.
