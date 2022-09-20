site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Nick Martin: Inks with Commanders
Washington is signing Martin on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Martin will join the 53-man roster in place of Chase Roullier (knee), who is heading to injured reserve. The veteran will provide the Commanders with some crucial depth at center.
