Texans' Nick Martin: Managing hamstring injury
Martin did not practice Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martin continues working to get healthy and appears on track to sit out Thursday's preseason contest versus the Packers. Greg Mancz and D.J. Coker stand to see increased action as long as Martin remains sidelined.
