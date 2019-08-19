Texans' Nick Martin: Back from hamstring issue
Martin (hamstring) is participating at practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martin suffered the hamstring injury early in training camp and sat out the first two preseason contests. The 26-year-old will work as the Texans' starting center after starting all 16 games in 2018.
