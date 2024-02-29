DeJean (lower leg) said Thursday that he just began running at full speed and still plans to be ready to work out for teams sometime in early April, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Although DeJean isn't working out at the combine, he is attending and spoke publicly for the first time about the broken leg which ended his final season with Iowa four games early. He called it "kind of a freak thing," and also stated he's been rehabbing since suffering the injury in mid-November and has already been medically cleared. He added "I'll work out sometime before the draft. Sometime definitely before the draft -- early April." Despite the injury, DeJean is still projected to be a late first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.