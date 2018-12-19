Hurns caught one of his two targets for a nine-yard gain during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts.

There was a time when Hurns was arguably the Cowboys' top receiver. Now, with Amari Cooper in the fold and the likes of Blake Jarwin developing, Hurns hasn't cracked double digits in receiving yards since Week 10. The Cowboys' pass offense has run hot and cold and Cooper has dominated what success Dallas has had. Sunday does offer a solid opportunity for Hurns to get back on track as Dallas hosts a bottom-10 pass defense in Tampa Bay, one that is surrendering 274 receiving yards per game.