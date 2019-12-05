Play

Woods was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Woods sat out Week 13 with a knee injury and had already been ruled out for Week 14 against the Bears, but the starting defensive tackle now has another personal matter to deal with. It remains to be seen if he'll be subject to any further discipline from the league.

