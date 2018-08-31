Scarbrough rushed four times for 17 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Texans.

Scarbrough was the second running back to enter the game behind Darius Jackson, who represents the former's primary competition for a roster spot. Neither tailback was particularly impressive. But then again, the Cowboys' third-string offensive line looked awful, making it hard to fault either Scarbrough or Jackson for being ineffective. Still, it's unlikely that Dallas keeps both of these guys around, and only time will tell who ultimately makes the team.

