Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Facing competition from Hurns

The Cowboys added Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson to a wideout group that already included Beasley, Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Ryan Switzer (ankle) and Noah Brown, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson is probably just a depth signing with potential to return kicks, but Hurns provides a real threat to Beasley's role in the slot, and possibly even his roster spot. Bryant still profiles as Dak Prescott's lead target, while Williams figures to stick around if for no other reason than his fully-guaranteed 2018 base salary, per OverTheCap. Beasley, on the other hand, can be released without much pain, entering the final year of his contract after catching 36 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games last season. Hurns mostly played from the slot in Jacksonville last year, and Switzer already was viewed as a potential long-term successor to Beasley. However, the Cowboys could keep Beasley in the slot and start Hurns outside, with Williams then dropping back to No. 4 or 5 on the depth chart. The team would save $3.25 million by releasing Beasley, per OverTheCap.