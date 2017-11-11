Cowboys' Daniel Ross: Signs with Cowboys
Ross signed a contract with the Cowboys on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Ross was signed off the Chiefs practice squad, but has also spent time on the Texans and Lions' practice squads this season. The 24-year-old will likely serve as a depth option on the defensive line, and by rule must be on the Cowboys' active roster for at least three weeks.
