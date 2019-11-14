Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Taking first-ream reps
Thompson is handling first-team reps in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys appear to be preparing Thompson for the possibility of starting Week 11 against the Lions, with Jeff Health (shoulder) practicing on a limited basis. Thompson filled in for Heath during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, compiling five tackles (two solo) while handling 87 percent of snaps on defense, and he previously played a starting role with the Giants in 2017. If Heath is forced to miss any time, Thompson could be worth fantasy consideration in IDP formats.
