Harper is expected to see more defensive snaps this season with 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown (knee) now out for the season, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' website reports.

Overshown suffered an ACL tear in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, taking a big piece out of Dallas' linebacking corps. Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark are expected to be the Cowboys' primary starters in the middle of the defense, but Harper and Jabril Cox will now pick up the slack from Overshown's loss. Harper, a sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2022, played only three games as a rookie due to an Achilles injury and was limited to exclusively special-teams duty, and he's likely behind Cox in the pecking order for defensive snaps.