Brooks is active for Sunday's Week 10 matchup and in line to serve as the No. 5 receiver against the Giants with KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) inactive, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks last saw active status in Week 6 and has yet to record his first NFL catch across 20 snaps over two games. The rookie seventh-round pick doesn't necessarily have a good chance of breaking the ice in that regard Sunday, however, considering all of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert are ahead of him in the air attack's pecking order.