Brooks caught all six of his targets for 64 yards over seven regular-season games in 2023.

The seventh-round pick out of South Carolina was never active for more than three games in a row during his rookie season, and most of his production came in Week 10 when he saw extra run in garbage time against the Giants. The Cowboys figure to return most of their key offensive personnel in 2024, but if Michael Gallup or Brandin Cooks becomes cap casualties in the offseason, Brooks could move into a bigger role.