Brooks caught all four of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.

With KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) sidelined and the Cowboys in firm control all game, Brooks saw his first targets of the season and proved to be a reliable option for Dak Prescott. The 2023 seventh-round pick has only been active for three of nine games so far as a rookie, seeing 44 offensive snaps to 39 on special teams, and it would likely take multiple injuries ahead of him on the depth chart for Brooks to show up on the fantasy radar.