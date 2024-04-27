The Cowboys selected Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 56th overall.

Kneeland (6-foot-3, 267 pounds) once played on the same line as fellow second-round pick Braden Fiske when the two attended Western Michigan, but Fiske transferred to Florida State in 2023 while Kneeland remained up north. Though very toolsy (4.75-second 40-yard dash, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 7.02-second three-cone drill), Kneeland's production never quite took off at Western Michigan the way you would expect of an athlete like him playing in the MAC. Kneeland will likely begin his career as a depth player for Dallas due to the presence of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams.