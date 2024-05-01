The Cowboys declined Lance's 2025 fifth-year option, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

This was a no-brainer, as Lance has been a mega-bust to this point in his career after the 49ers traded up to select Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He didn't play a single snap for Dallas last season after the team traded for him prior to Week 1. Lance will compete with Cooper Rush for backup duties behind Dad Prescott.