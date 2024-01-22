Lance didn't see the field for a single snap in 2023 while serving as the Cowboys' No. 3 quarterback.

Acquired from the 49ers in August, Lance spent the entire season as the emergency third QB as Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush both stayed healthy for the entire year. Lance still possesses the upside that made him the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he attempted only 102 passes in two seasons with San Francisco due to injuries, and there's no way to know how much the lack of action has caused his development to stagnate. The 23-year-old will likely head into 2024 competing for the No. 2 role with Rush.