Hamilton (knee) suffered a torn ACL away from team facilities Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It was announced Thursday that Hamilton would be waived by the Broncos, but Rapoport reports that a trade was in the works prior to the 2018 fourth-round pick tearing his ACL. Aside from being a serious injury, that the timing of Hamilton's torn ACL will likely interrupt any potential deals is a brutal blow. Denver will await further injury confirmation before making a decision on how to proceed.