The Dolphins waived Davis (concussion) with an injury settlement Tuesday.

Davis sustained a concussion on a big hit during Miami's preseason finale Saturday, and he had to be placed on a backboard and carted off the field before being taken to a local hospital. The undrafted wideout from Western Kentucky was then released from the hospital Sunday morning after it was determined that he had "movement in all extremities," and he was quickly diagnosed with a concussion. Davis will now hit waivers before becoming an unrestricted free agent, should he go unclaimed.