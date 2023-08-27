Davis is at the team's facilities Sunday and has entered the league's concussion protocols, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Davis was released from the hospital Sunday morning and is "doing better than last night," according to McDaniel. The 24-year-old needed to be immobilized and carted off the field after a hit suffered in the team's preseason contest against the Jaguars on Saturday. He'll now focus on his recovery and will not be able to take the field again until he can prove himself healthy.