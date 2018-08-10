Crossan (undisclosed) and the Buccaneers have reached an agreement on an injury settlement, per NFL Communications.

Crossan's 2018 run with the Buccaneers will end the exact same way as it did with the Colts a season ago, with him collecting an injury settlement and hitting the open market. He was vying for a roster spot prior to the injury in 2018, so there's still a chance he could do so when back on the field next season.