Dalton Crossan: Waived with injury designation
Crossan (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, Oliver Thomas of the PFWA reports.
The nature of Crossan's injury wasn't reported. He'll likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
