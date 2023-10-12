The NFL suspended Wilson four weeks for violating its personal conduct policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Wilson was released by Carolina during the offseason and has yet to find another opportunity since. The suspension will make it even more difficult for him to get another shot at a roster spot.
