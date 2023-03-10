The Panthers released Wilson on Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Wilson signed a two-year deal with the Panthers in March of 2022, but he fell out of the linebacker rotation completely last season as Carolina transitioned into a new defensive scheme. He posted a career-high 106 tackles with the Jaguars in 2021 and should garner plenty of interest as a free agent this summer.
