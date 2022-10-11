Wilson finished with nine tackles (seven solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.
Wilson registered two tackles for loss in addition to his sack. The veteran also stripped George Kittle during the first quarter, setting the stage for a very productive performance.
More News
-
Panthers' Damien Wilson: Makes sack in Carolina debut•
-
Panthers' Damien Wilson: Signs with Panthers•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Sets career high with 106 tackles•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Cleared for Week 13•