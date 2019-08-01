Daniel Helm: Let go by Chargers
Helm was waived by the Chargers on Thursday.
Helm was waived Thursday in order to create a roster spot for newly-signed Dee Liner. He was facing an uphill battle to make the Chargers' final roster given their current depth at the position.
