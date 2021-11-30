site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Darius Bradwell: Reverts back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Bradwell reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Bradwell made his NFL debut against the Broncos in Week 12, but he failed to catch the only target he saw on seven offensive snaps. The running back also played 10 snaps on special teams.
