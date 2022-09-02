The Cardinals signed Kennard to their practice squad Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Kennard was surprisingly released ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but the veteran has returned to the organization on a practice squad deal. The 31-year-old linebacker appeared in 28 games over the last two seasons in Arizona, totaling 43 tackles, three sacks and two pass defenses while playing exclusively on defense.

More News