The Cardinals signed Kennard to their practice squad Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Kennard was surprisingly released ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but the veteran has returned to the organization on a practice squad deal. The 31-year-old linebacker appeared in 28 games over the last two seasons in Arizona, totaling 43 tackles, three sacks and two pass defenses while playing exclusively on defense.
