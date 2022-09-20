The Cardinals signed Kennard to their active roster Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kennard's promotion isn't much of a surprise considering he was elevated to Arizona's active roster prior to both of the team's first two contests. Through Week 2, the 31-year-old linebacker has registered two total tackles, with one coming in each game thus far. Expect Kennard to continue operating as a rotational piece for the Cardinals' defense when the team hosts the Rams on Sunday.