Kennard was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kennard's release comes as somewhat of a surprise given his familiarity with Arizona's defense and overall playing experience. The ninth-year linebacker recorded 43 tackles, three sacks and two passes defended over 28 regular-season games during the past two seasons with the Cardinals. With Kennard gone, rookie outside linebackers Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas should step into larger roles in the team's defense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Returns from reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Enters COVID protocol•
-
Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Active in Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Officially questionable for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Will play in Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Unavailable Sunday•