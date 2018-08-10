Dez Bryant: Plans to visit with Browns
Bryant tweeted Thursday that he will begin visiting teams next week, including the Browns.
Bryant doesn't seem to be in too much of a hurry, saying he's still in the process of getting himself ready for the upcoming season. Cleveland became an obvious fit after Corey Coleman was traded to Buffalo and Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession, but Bryant also figures to weigh other options in his search for a new team. The 29-year-old is believed to be seeking a one-year contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...