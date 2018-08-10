Dez Bryant: Plans to visit with Browns

Bryant tweeted Thursday that he will begin visiting teams next week, including the Browns.

Bryant doesn't seem to be in too much of a hurry, saying he's still in the process of getting himself ready for the upcoming season. Cleveland became an obvious fit after Corey Coleman was traded to Buffalo and Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession, but Bryant also figures to weigh other options in his search for a new team. The 29-year-old is believed to be seeking a one-year contract.

