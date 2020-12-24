Bryant (thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Bryant's thigh issue is believed to be minor, but given the veteran wideout's troubling injury history in recent years, it makes sense for the Ravens to take a cautious approach with his usage in practice. So long as Bryant can take part in Friday's practice in full capacity, he should put himself on track to suit up Sunday against the Giants.
More News
-
Ravens' Dez Bryant: Managing practice reps•
-
Ravens' Dez Bryant: Scores first touchdown since return•
-
Ravens' Dez Bryant: Lifted from COVID list•
-
Ravens' Dez Bryant: Won't be available for MNF•
-
Ravens' Dez Bryant: Negative tests acknowledged•
-
Ravens' Dez Bryant: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•