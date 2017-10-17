Dezmen Southward: Waived by Panthers
The Panthers waived Southward on Monday, Max Henson of the team's official website reports.
Southward let go in order for the team to increase their depth at quarterback. He was just promoted to that active roster last week, and will now presumably revert back to the Panthers' practice squad.
