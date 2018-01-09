Southward signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers on Monday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Southward spent the 2017 season on the Panthers' practice squad and also had a brief 10-day stint on the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old hasn't seen consistent game action since his rookie campaign with the Falcons in 2014.

