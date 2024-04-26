The Dolphins selected Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 21st overall.

Christian Wilkins' departure may have made defensive tackle an obvious need for the Dolphins, but Bradley Chubb (knee) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) both suffering season-ending injuries late in the year necessitated some edge help if the right player was available. The Dolphins landed on Robinson, a disruptive pass-rusher out of Penn State who had 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in two seasons at Happy Valley. Miami will have to tailor its scheme to get Robinson in the right alignment as he is just a touch under 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds. He has a motor and explosive athleticism (4.48 40-yard dash) but Robinson will need to develop his pass-rush moves as merely winning on athleticism will be difficult at his size.