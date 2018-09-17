Amendola did not suffer a concussion during Miami's 20-12 victory over the Jets, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola exited Sunday's game after receiving a hit from Jets safety Jamal Adams, but reportedly was not concussed. The 32-year-old has sustained at least three concussions in his NFL career. Amendola managed to log a team-high four catches for 32 yards in Week 2, despite being sidelined for a significant amount of time.