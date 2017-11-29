Dolphins' Eric Smith: Returns to practice
Smith (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Smith originally landed on injured reserve at the start of October with an unspecified knee injury. His return to practice Wednesday opens a three-week window in which the Dolphins will either have to activate him to the 53-man roster of place Smith on season-ending IR.
