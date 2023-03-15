The Dolphins claimed Swain off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Swain opened the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad and appeared in one game for the club before Denver signed him in December. After Denver cut Swain on Tuesday, the 24-year-old will now rejoin the Dolphins for his second stint with the team. In 37 career regular-season games, Swain has recorded 42 catches for 576 yards and six touchdowns. The bulk of that production came while he was with the Seahawks in 2020 and 2021.